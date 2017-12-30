Road crews on stand-by as heavy wind and rain forecast this weekend

Have your say

HIGHWAYS team are on full alert this weekend with weather conditions forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds.

Hampshire County Council will have its emergency crews and specialist tree crews ready to keep routes clear.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport at the council, said: ‘Our highways teams are gearing up for a busy weekend.

‘We’ll have crews ready to clear fallen trees and water off the roads, to keep routes clear.

‘We would ask anyone setting out on a journey to please be prepared, and check the weather forecast before they head off.

‘With excess water on roads, drivers are advised to be extra cautious in such conditions.’

Details of flood alerts and updates are available from the Environment Agency.