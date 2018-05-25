Roadworks on main roads to continue

Have your say

WORKS to refurbish part of a bridge on the M27 will continue next week.

At junction 12, the Paulsgrove Interchange, Highways England will replace old sections of the safety barrier and refurbish the bridge.

The roadworks will take place for four nights from Tuesday, May 29 until Friday, June 1.

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place on both carriageways of the M27 and A27 between Farlington and Port Solent.

The A27/M27 westbound carriageway between Hilsea and junction 12 will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, for the four nights.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A27.

In addition, the link from the M275 northbound carriageway to the M27 westbound carriageway will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, on Wednesday 30 May.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A2030 Eastern Road roundabout and the A27.