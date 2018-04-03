Roadworks planned this week in Portsmouth and surrounding areas

Have your say

A NUMBER of roadworks are taking place in Portsmouth and surrounding areas this week.

Work to replace old sections of the safety barrier on the M27 at junction 12 for Portsmouth is continuing.

There are narrow lanes in place and a 50mph speed limit on both carriageways.

During the work, expected to last until the end of this month, the bridge at the junction 12 Paulsgrove Interchange is also being refurbished.

Meanwhile, on the A3(M), the northbound carriageway between junction 2 and 1, at Horndean, will be closed overnight for resurfacing works.

The closure will be in place between 9pm and 6am this Friday.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the B2149 and A3.

Elsewhere in the area, resurfacing work is continuing on the M27 between junctions 3 and 4 westbound.

The carriageway from junction 5 to junction 3 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until April 18 (Monday to Friday only).

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A27 through Chilworth, North Baddesley and the A3057.