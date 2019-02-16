A ‘REMORSELESS’ robber who smashed a frail old lady clutching her mobility frame to the ground, before running off with her bags, has found himself incarcerated for 30 months.

Callous opportunist Sergio Santos, 20, spotted the 86-year-old walking alone on a Fareham footpath before launching his brutal ambush on the unsuspecting pensioner, who has dementia, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Sergio Santos

Before his ruthless act, between West Street and Civic Way in December, the Portuguese national attempted to lull the old lady into a false sense of security by pretending he wanted to find somewhere to buy a coffee.

But Santos’ devious ulterior intentions suddenly became clear when he lunged forward to grab the victim’s belongings – sparking a brave struggle where the lady held on desperately before falling hard to the ground with a ‘thud’ and relinquishing her hold.

Speaking of the nightmare ordeal, prosecutor Simon Foster told the court of the targeted attack: ‘The 86-year-old lady was walking along with her mobility frame at 4.40pm when it was starting to get dark. She saw two people come towards her – one of whom looked like they did not want to be part of what was about to happen.

‘The man stopped the victim and asked her where he could buy a coffee before suddenly lunging forward and yanking her two handbags off her and running off.

‘The lady fell to the floor with a thud after trying to hold on to her bag. A man nearby heard the thud and came over to help the lady before giving chase to the man. The victim was shaken but did not suffer any physical injuries.’

The court heard how CCTV showed Santos discarded the bags nearby before they were discovered as police scoured the area for the assailant.

Days after the robbery, Santos, of Williams Close, Gosport, used the credit card to buy items at McColls and McDonald’s in the town on three separate occasions amounting to £42.

During police interview he maintained a vow of silence apart from to state: ‘I did not steal anything or threaten violence.’

Defending Rob Harding described the offences by Santos, who had a previously unblemished record, as ‘strange’.

He said: ‘To be frank it is a rather a strange one. He had a good character and then one day he decides to go and carry out a robbery. It is shock to his family.

‘He had no money and was waiting to be paid. It was his first time alone in a foreign country. The crime was motivated by fear and desperation rather than criminality.’

Santos admitted robbery and two fraud offences.

Recorder Michael Bowes QC took a dim view of the offences before sending Santos to jail – describing them as ‘disgraceful’.

He said: ‘It was getting dark and she was crossing the road walking along with her mobility frame. You deliberately targeted a vulnerable old lady who you could rob. You knew perfectly well what you were doing.’

‘There was no remorse on your part – you went off and used the credit cards you had robbed.’

Investigating officer, Det Con Daryl Hillier said after the sentencing: ‘This was a crime involving a vulnerable 86-year-old woman, who could not defend herself. I hope the sentence provides some closure to the victim on this traumatic experience.

‘I’d like to thank the neighbourhood policing team in Fareham, which helped this investigation, PCSO Ann Adams, especially, as her efforts were instrumental in securing this conviction.’