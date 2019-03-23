POMPEY fans were buoyed by today’s result against Shrewsbury Town, and are feeling optimistic ahead of next weekend’s Checkatrade final.

Goals from Ben Close and Brett Pitman sealed the victory for the Blues, who move up to third in the League One table.

Brett Pitman scored Pompey's second goal in their 2-0 win at Shrewsbury Picture: Joe Pepler

Here’s what Pompey fans had to say about today’s performance.

Alyn Davies

He [Jackett] needed to make changes early on, did it and did it well. Roll on Wembley.

Graham Underwood

Great result. I think the starting line up may be the one that walks out at Wembley next week.

Harvey Browning

All seven of our remaining games are winnable. Still might not be enough for automatics. Keep the faith, up the Blues.

Connor Phillips

Job done – got the three points and move up to third in table now we can fully focus on the cup final and having a great day out at Wembley.

Alex Main

Important to go into next weekend on the back of a win. Bring on Wembley!

Matthew Clements

Get in Pompey another solid result, Pitman showing his professionalism to get back into the team after being left out scoring again and Ben Close can’t stop scoring lately happy for the boys.

Tom Malley

So important that we matched Barnsley’s result today to stay in the race for the automatics. Recovering our early season form with 3 wins on the spin now, giving us great momentum going into the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley next week. Pompey are slowly getting there.

Ricky McNamara

Lovely run of wins which means we're on good form going into the cup final. Hopefully we can bring it home.