Ronan ‘buzzing’ for his Pompey chance

Connor Ronan is relishing the opportunity for regular first-team football.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder this afternoon completed a loan switch to Fratton Park for the remainder of the season.

Highly regarded by the Wolves management, Ronan has made seven appearances this season, three from the bench in the Championship for the table-toppers.

Yet he is desperate for more match experience to aid his promising development and Pompey have provided that.

He said: ‘I’m buzzing to be down here. It has been going on for the past couple of days and I’m happy to get it sorted and cannot wait to get playing.

‘Hopefully I can get a good run of games here and get to know the league fairly quickly and get to do what I do best.

‘I had an idea I might be going on loan coming up to when the transfer window because of a lack of games and a lack of opportunities.

‘Now I’m just looking forward going out there and playing in front of the fans.’