Ronan Curtis has been named in Pompey’s starting line-up for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland.

The Republic of Ireland international has recovered sufficiently from the severed finger he suffered ahead of the Walsall game on March 12 and goes straight into Kenny Jackett’s starting line-up for the game against the Black Cats.

He missed the past three Blues game and only returned to training on Wednesday.

Making way in the Pompey starting XI is Gareth Evans, who is named on the bench.

That’s the only change to the Blues side who beat Shrewsbury last time out.

Curtis joins Brett Pitman and Jamal Lowe in the attacking three behind lone striker Omar Bogle.

Will Grigg starts for Sunderland after recovering from an ankle injury.