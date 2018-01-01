Ronnie, 10, helps fill a food bank

A YOUNG boy who has become well-known for his charity projects has made a large donation to his local food bank.

Ronnie Hazlie, 10, from Gosport, has collected hundreds of items to be donated to the town’s food bank.

The youngster, who was given a Citizen Of The Year award in May, gave up his own free time to speak with the mayor of Gosport, Cllr Linda Batty, his classmates at school and talk about the project at other places around the town.

Ronnie has been making food bank donations for the past few years, with this year’s collection seeing him donate more than 600 items of food, from fruit and veg to meat and soup.

He said: ‘I’ve been collecting from the end of October, and am really happy with what we donated.

‘I have been chatting to lots of people like my friends from school and mum’s friends to get donations.

‘We had lots of tins like last year, but also had a lot more toiletries like soap and toilet roll.

‘The mayor came in and brought some tins as well.

‘I couldn’t believe how much we had in the end – it has gone really well and that makes me happy.

‘I am probably going to do this again next year because it has gone so well.’

Ronnie’s mother Katy said: ‘This year, Ronnie has had so many different things on the go and has really risen to the challenge.

‘Regardless of what is happening he has been out doing collections and we are really proud of him for that.

‘We had to cut the tin collection a little bit shorter this year, but in spite of that he has still done incredibly well to collect so much for people.’

Cllr Linda Batty says that Ronnie symbolises what is great about Gosport.

She said: ‘Ronnie is a really lovely lad who is always so determined to help out others.

‘He has been collecting tins of food for the food bank for many years now.

‘Since he started doing this, when I have had some spare change lying around I have purchased some tins for him to pass on.

‘Ronnie is a truly kind person and has done so much for the community, even at his young age.

‘He was at the Christmas lights switch-on and sold poppies in the build-up to Remembrance Day, so is actively doing things to support those less fortunate than himself.

‘He is wonderful, and really puts the rest of us to shame with just how much he does.’