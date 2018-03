Have your say

A ROTARY club is holding an event for new, potential members.

Havant Rotary and its sister club Havant Inner Wheel are hosting a reception on Friday, April 13, for anyone who is interested in being a member.

There will be an informal chat, canapes and wine, at the Bear Hotel in East Street in Havant.

Visitors will hear about the club’s weekly meetings and social life.

Call Stuart on (023) 9234 8681 to get a free invitation to the event.

Or, e-mail membership@havantrotary.org.uk.