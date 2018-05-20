Royal wedding fever sees Portsmouth ‘at its best’

Have your say

ROYAL wedding fever came to Portsmouth over the weekend as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot after months of anticipation.

Now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the pair’s marriage brought joy across The News area – with street parties popping up to mark the big day.

People enjoying the royal wedding in Guildhall Square Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-180519-163241006

As the romance unfolded, residents set out deck chairs at Guildhall Square, where cheers erupted when the final vows were made.

Among those enjoying the ceremony was Helen Potter, alongside her partner, Mike Wright.

The 56-year-old said: ‘I love this. It’s something that brings everybody together – it’s a lovely day and everyone is really happy for them both.’

Elsewhere, the party atmosphere was kick-started in Farlington, as hundreds of residents set up barbecues and stalls in the street after the wedding drew to a close.

The street party outside the Druids Arms pub Picture: Keith Woodland

Lisa Alderton, 34, who organised the impressive display – which also boasted a bouncy castle and an ice cream van – said: ‘I’m really proud of the whole street for how brilliant they’ve made this.’

In Warsash, near Fareham, organiser Eileen Hawkins had similar praise for the ‘fantastic’ 72 neighbours who partied in Greenaway Lane.

Down in Eastney, members of the Evangelical Church congregation, in Methuen Road, wished a blessing upon the new duke and duchess with their soiree.

Pastor Chris Thomas said: ‘We’ll be praying for them today and in the coming weeks for their marriage.’

Children at the King Albert Court wedding party. Picture: Keith Woodland

Scores also united in Cosham, where Carmarthen Avenue residents put out their best spread to celebrate.

In Windsor, where the wedding itself took place, Hampshire sailors, paramedics and police also joined forces to provide safety and security.

Adam Glyde, Frank Glyde (2) and Donna Glyde at the Carmarthen Avenue street party. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Preparing for the first heat of the wheely-bin race at the Carmarthen Avenue street party. 'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Patrick Harrison, left, and Tiger Johnson at the Carmarthen Avenue street party. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Residents in Carmarthen Avenue are throwing a party in honour of the royal wedding - The Newell family. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The 'Duke and Duchess' join the children for a photo opportunity at the street party in Greenaway lane, Warsash. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Eileen Hawkins. Picture: Chris Moorhouse