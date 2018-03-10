Royals' promotion bid derailed at Gang Warily

Have your say

AFC Portchester’s Wessex Premier promotion ambitions were dented by a 3-0 defeat against Blackfield & Langley at Gang Warily.

A disastrous first-half saw the visitors concede three goals leaving them with a mountain to climb.

Debut-making Craig McAllister scored twice for the hosts after his surprise departure from Gosport Borough in the week.

AFC Portchester included recent signings Dan Wooden and Jack Breed in their starting line-up.

Both teams started brightly with defences kept busy at both ends.

The first chance fell to Blackfield on 11 minutes when Liam Robinson turned the defence and cut inside the area. Royals keeper Cameron Scott did well to push the ball round the post for a corner.

Scott was at fault on 19 minutes when the visitors fell behind. The keeper misjudged his clearance leaving ROBINSON with the simple task of putting the ball into the empty net.

Boosted by the goal the hosts grew further in confidence making it difficult for the Royals to settle.

Gradually the visitors started to get their passing game going without the final ball falling for them.

The Royals fell further behind on 36 minutes when McALLISTER directed his header into the bottom corner.

Two minutes before the break McALLISTER scored his second goal following great work from Robinson.

Liam Bush replaced Joe Bye for the Royals at the start of the second half.

Rob Evans sent a ball across the face of the home goal as the visitors made a positive start to the second period. On the hour Steve Ramsey forced a fine save from the home goalkeeper.

With 11 minutes left Bush had a half-chance cleared as the visitors tried hard to get on the scoresheet.

AFC Portchester: Scott, Evans, Stone, Ramsey, Searle, Birmingham, Morgan, Bye, Todd, Breed, Wooden, Page.

Subs: Buckland, Bush, Mason, Kirby.

Other games featuring local sides were called off after heavy rain left pitches waterlogged.