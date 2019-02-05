RSPCA appeal after cats thrown out of car near busy road in Hampshire

THREE cats including one which was pregnant were thrown out of a car near a busy country road – and now an animal welfare charity is leading an investigation.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after two people were seen abandoning three cats after throwing them from the boot of a car in Winchester Road in Langrish, Petersfield on Sunday January 13 at around 8.30pm.

Inspector Harriet Maund said: ‘Local residents saw a car pull up in a lay-by. Two people got out of the car, opened the boot and threw three cats, one by one, over a wire fence into a field and then drove off, leaving the cats loose, next to an incredibly busy country road.’

The cats, two unneutered males of around nine months and 18 months old, and a pregnant female also thought to also be around nine months old, were all in good condition and appeared well cared for, prior to their ordeal.

The RSPCA is now appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has information that could help their investigation to get in touch by calling 0300 123 8018 to leave a message for Inspector Maund.