Rubbish left abandoned on Southsea Common after heatwave weekend

LITTER was strewn across Southsea Common this morning after people once again failed to clear away rubbish from the weekend.

Pictures taken of the common this morning showed rubbish left abandoned by visitors to the area – with some even leaving their rubbish next to the bin rather than in it.

Southsea Common was covered in litter after the weekend, which saw the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Jason Buckner

Among the rubbish was a number of plastic bottles, takeaway boxes and Race For Life flyers, after the event took place over the weekend.

Colas, the maintenance firm responsible for cleaning up the common, was there in the early hours of the morning to clear up the mess that was left behind.

In April, drone footage captured the mess left behind by visitors to the common after a scorching weekend – with yesterday being the hottest day of the year so far.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson says that although some people are being careless with their rubbish, many are treating Southsea Common with respect.

He said: ‘There are a few people who are still being irresponsible and that’s a shame – but the vast majority of people have been putting their rubbish in bags next to the bins, if the bins are full.

‘There’s an awful lot of people who do clear up after themselves and that is great to see, and Colas has done a great job cleaning everything up so quickly.’