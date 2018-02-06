Runner Ryan ups his training for marathon event

A keen runner from Gosport is this year attempting to put his legs to the test by running at least five miles every day.

Ryan Shankland-White, 42, from Gordon Road, Gosport, will be taking part in the Brighton Marathon in April.

It will be his first 26-miler, and he aims to complete it in three-and-a-half hours.

He has also entered The Great South Run in Portsmouth and The Gosport Half Marathon all in support of Cancer Research UK.

Cancer Research UK is a charity which is close to Ryan’s heart.

‘My nan died from cancer five years ago and I know many other people who have been affected by cancer so I think it’s a great charity to support.’

Away from his day job at Portsmouth Water, Ryan has run for his own enjoyment for a long time.

In the last few years he was running five days a week but now he has upped that now to seven days a week which fits his challenge – and he has yet to experience an injury which could scupper his plans.

Ryan’s wife Hannah has been pushing him to test his abilities further by running some marathons. So far he has run over 100 miles.

He has an online charity page which has already seen £195 raised on it as well as money being raised through sponsorship forms he has given out.

Ryan also has a Facebook page – Ryan’s 5/365 runs – which has information and updates on his challenge.

He hopes to raise the minimum amount of money set by Cancer Research UK which is £550 but his overall aim is to reach more than £1,000.

Ryan’s page is at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/ryans-giving-page-43.