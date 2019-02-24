Runners race for Rowans

OVER 150 runners took on unforgiving hills as they raced to raise money for a hospice.

The Run for Rowans was superbly attended by runners of all standards as they took on the 5km race around Wickham and Swanmore.

And with more than £1,000 raised from those taking part, the race more than lived up to its billing.

The hospice has touched the hearts of many people in the Fareham community – with the race a way of giving back.

All finishers received a medal on the timed race where trophies were presented to the winners on a gloriously sunny day.

Organiser Kerry Brown, of Porchester, who was dressed up as Wonder Woman for the race, said: ‘It went really well. We had 150 runners which was a great turnout and have raised over £1,000.

‘I’m so pleased that everyone has supported the event and enjoyed taking part.

‘Last year I ran for animal charity so this year I thought I would run for another good cause. Rowans is such an important charity that does so much good for people and their families.

‘You never know when you or someone you know might need help from them.’

The run saw people pick-up ‘spot prizes’ that included gifts such as massages, a night out at the Village Hotel, champagne and wine, as well as physical training sessions.

The event, which took three months of planning, was supported by Rural Running. ‘I’m very grateful to Jeff and Michelle from Rural Running who let us use their website so people could enter the race, as well as for providing all their equipment and expertise,’ she said. ‘Alexandra Sport were very kind to donate all the spot prizes.’

Adele Alexander, who took part in the race, said: ‘It was more hilly than I thought it would be. It was good to get around the bend and go downhill. I’m glad I did it – it was for a very good cause.’

Adrian Martin, 35, of Romsey, added: ‘It was quite tough with the hills but was very scenic. It was good to raise money for such a good cause.’