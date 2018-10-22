Runners raise awareness of missing Waterlooville man

RUNNERS turned out to raise awareness of missing Waterlooville man Matthew Bone.

The 27-year-old was last seen at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on March 6 before he travelled to Worcestershire – where CCTV pictured him on March 9.

It is understood he visited the Stanbrook Abbey Hotel in Malvern, where residents said in the morning Matt was wet, cold and seeking shelter having apparently spent the night in the countryside surrounding the Malvern Hills. It appeared he wanted to wash and dry off before he was seen walking off in a south-westerly direction.

Despite numerous press and television appeals from his family – as well as at least four reported sightings – there are still no clues where Matthew is.

Family friend and neighbour of Matthew, Matt Lodge, was taking part in the Great South Run to help raise awareness of his disappearance.

‘Matthew and his parents Mike and Karen are family friends of ours and we just wanted to do our bit to help. It’s really difficult for them. We hope we can help find Matthew,’ he said.

Matt’s dad Basil added: ‘Matthew is such a nice person. We hope that if anyone sees or hears anything they contact the police.’

Eleanor Clark went to school with Matthew and ran the 10 miles with the missing poster on her T-shirt.

She said: ‘People come from all over the country to participate in this race so wearing a picture of Matthew and running past thousands of people means someone in the crowd or in the race may just recognise his face or have seen him somewhere. Any details about his whereabouts could help.’

Matt’s mum Mum Karen, 55, previously told The News: ‘Our whole family is devastated by Matt’s disappearance, it’s quite unlike anything we’ve ever experienced. As a mother it’s upsetting not knowing the whereabouts of your son and I never imagined we would be in this situation.’

Matthew, known as Matt, is white, 5ft 7ins tall and slim with brown hair and blue and grey eyes.

Anyone who sees Matthew or has any information can call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 410S of March 11.

