Rural bus routes are taken on by new firm

A NEW operator has taken over a bus route for rural communities.

Stagecoach South is taking over the 54 bus route from Petersfield to Chichester.

The change will come into force on Monday, April 16.

There will be some minor changes to the timetable, particularly the first and last journeys of the day, which will be reduced to run between South Harting and Chichester only.

Stagecoach is also taking on the 91, 92 and 93 services from Petersfield to Midhurst.

Timetables on these routes will remain largely unchanged. Stagecoach takes over from the Emsworth and District Bus Company.