Russian vessel in Solent will not be moved today

Have your say

PLANS to move a Russian vessel that was listing in the Solent, just outside Portsmouth Harbour, have been put on hold due to weather conditions.

The ship was anchored in the Solent on Boxing Day.

A statement from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency on Wednesday said: ‘ Due to adverse weather conditions plans to move the Russian vessel ‘Mekhanik Yartsev’ to a berth in Southampton Harbour were put on hold last night and the vessel currently remains at anchor in the Solent.

‘The vessel will not be moved today, as was originally planned.’

The 13 crew onboard remain safe and well with an RNLI Lifeboat on standby and a tug remains at the scene.