Sailing school grows and buys yacht charter firm

HAMPSHIRE sailing school First Class Sailing has bought Firstaway Yacht Charters to expand its business and provide an additional service for its customers.

FCS principal Charlie Tulloch said bringing Firstaway on board was a natural progression for his business.

‘Our school’s main aim is to train sailors who want to charter yachts and be their own skipper,’ Charlie said. ‘We’re increasingly being asked to refer charter companies and we’ve always recommended Firstaway. When the opportunity came to purchase the company we jumped at it.’

Based at Shamrock Quay in Southampton, Firstaway has a variety of yachts ranging from an eight-berth Bavaria 350 up to a Bavaria 47 which sleeps 12. Also included in the fleet is a Jeanneau 12.5 and a Beneteau 411.