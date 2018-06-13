Sailor to help with charity relief work

GOSPORT world record sailor Alex Alley will be helping to raise money for a relief effort following a hurricane in the Caribbean at the end of last year.

The sailor will be taking part in a charity golfing event to support people in Barbuda after the hurricane at Christmas.

The fundraiser will be taking place at Cowdray Park Golf Club in Midhurst on July 5.

Alex Alley said: ‘‘I don’t claim to be a golfer at all, but when I was asked if I could help out then of course I said yes.

‘It’ll be great to meet some of the others playing, such as Sir Richie Richardson and Piers Morgan, as well as a host of footballers and pundits.

‘I feel sorry for the team who ends up with me and hope I don’t lose too many balls! I have recently come back from racing in the Caribbean and seeing the devastation first hand.

‘It never ceases to amaze me that the locals just keep on smiling through it all.’