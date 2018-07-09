Sailors march to show support

ROYAL Navy sailors and Royal Marines marched to show their support for the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender) community at Pride in London today – marking the first time the Royal Marines have officially taken part. ​

​The sailors and marines were cheered on by hundreds of thousands of spectators as they marched proudly through the streets of central London, led by the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines from HMS Collingwood.​

This year marks 10 years since all three of the UK’s armed forces have taken part in London’s Pride celebrations, with the Naval Service having taken part since 2006.

Petty Officer Sam Quinn, 23, is a Royal Navy air engineering technician based at HMS Sultan in Gosport. He said: ‘The support we had from the public today was electric. It makes you feel so proud to be able to serve in the forces in a country where it is allowed and where the people are so appreciative.

​’We believe being yourself is important.’