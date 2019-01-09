Have your say

A GREEN business project has seen a crew from a Solent sailing school enjoy success with a fruit and veg preserving experiment while crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

The shelf life of bananas, carrots, mangos, tomatoes and kiwi were prolonged despite no refrigeration during a two-week voyage by using specially treated eco-bags.

This experiment took place during the ARC Rally 2018, a sailing race across the Atlantic from the Canaries to the Caribbean featuring 200 yachts with crews of varying abilities.

The fruit experimenting crew, First Class Sailing, based in Southampton’s Shamrock Quay, carried out a comparison between fruit and vegetables stored in green eco-egg bags and those in unwrapped dedicated crates.

‘After a week the bananas in the green bags were in better condition than those in the air,’ crew member Bev Smith said.

‘In the following days it was evident the mango, tomatoes, and kiwi in the bags were plumper and less wrinkled.’

A daily record of degradation and tastiness were kept during the race.