Salon holds fundraising day for charity

A WATERLOOVILLE beauty salon is fundraising for a cancer charity.

Diamonds Beauty Rooms in Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville is holding the event for Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday from 1.30pm to 5pm, and there are several events to raise money for the charity.

The salon picked Macmillan as it offers support and help to those suffering with any type of cancer.

Diamonds Beauty Rooms is the only local salon that offers cancer touch therapy treatments along with other treatments for people suffering with any type of cancer.

The salon will hold events including a raffle, with lots of prizes available, and tombolas – bottle, chocolate and biscuit. Local businesses including So Sweet, HK Designs and Diamond Dreams are supporting this fundraiser as well. Refreshments including tea and cakes will be served.

There will be mini-massages, spa treatments and live demonstrations and masterclass talks about cancer touch therapy treatments.