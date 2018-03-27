Salon’s pink-themed fundraiser at Whitely is a success

Have your say

MORE than £1,000 has been raised from a pink-themed event.

Beauty salon Skin Squared held the fundraiser at Whiteley Shopping Centre for charity Friends of PICU.

The fundraising day at Skin Squared

Children were able to get their nails painted pink, get glitter tattoos and face painting, play games and take part in competitions.

There was also a stand by Friends for PICU showing what they do to support critically ill children.

Jo Haddock, owner of Skin Squared, was delighted with how the event went.

She said: ‘We had our staff all decked out in bright pink T-shirts and wigs for the day.

‘Our clients and everyone who visited Whiteley Shopping Centre were incredibly generous and supportive of such a great cause. It was a really fun day and it was important to help support a local charity as much as we can.

‘We’ll certainly look into doing something similar again in the future.’

Mark Hilder, secretary of Friends of PICU, said they are ‘excited’ to see how much was raised.

‘Friends of PICU receives incredible support throughout the community and this was clearly demonstrated on Saturday,’ he said.

‘We’re excited to hear the final total raised.’