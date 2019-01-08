School closed this morning after power cut 

TITCHFIELD Primary School has been closed this morning after a power cut.

The school is currently shut due to it having no power or heating but is due to open at 10am while SSE resolves the problem.

The issue, which involves a fault on a transformer, has also affected 24 customers on the High Street.

Engineers from SSE have been on site attempting to sort the problem out from 8am.

Titchfield Primary School said on its Facebook page: ‘Dear parents, the school currently has no power or heating. We have been told by SSE that the problem should be fixed by 10am the school will open at 10.30am. Any further updates will be posted before this time.’

A spokesman for SSE said: ‘It was a fault issue involving a transformer affecting 24 customers, mainly on the High Street. The problem should be resolved by 10am.’