School pays tribute after sudden death of Leo Burton, eight

LEO Burton’s school has paid tribute to his life – and will stage a poignant service in his memory.

The eight-year-old, from Gosport, tragically died at the weekend after he bumped his head while playing outside.

Leo Burton. Picture: Family handout

Headteacher of St John’s Church of England Primary School, Lyndon Strong, has spoken out after the loss of his pupil over the weekend.

It comes after the announcement of the eight-year-old’s sudden death overnight on Saturday rocked his local community – and along with it his school.

In a statement, Mr Strong said: ‘The whole school was deeply saddened by the news of Leo’s death.

‘He was a lovely, happy little boy who was always smiling and wanting to do his very best.

Picture: Family handout

‘He loved being in our school choir and was so proud to represent our school in Rock Challenge this year.

‘Leo lived out our three Christian values of love, courage and respect every single day.

‘As a school we have been in very close contact with Leo’s family offering our support.

‘Children and staff have sent cards, letters and messages to Leo’s parents and siblings.

Picture: Family handout

‘Our kitchen staff made a special pizza to send to the family, as pizza was one of his favourite foods.

‘We have also been discussing with the family ways in which Leo’s life can be celebrated, and as part of this, we are planning to hold a special memorial service for him in school, where we will give thanks for his life.

‘We will continue to support the family, as well as the school community, appropriately during this difficult time.’