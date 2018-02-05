Schoolchildren roll up their sleeves and clean the beaches

Youngsters from all five schools on Hayling Island took part in a huge beach clean.

The event on Friday was organised by FatStick Paddleboards and took place west of Beachlands.

Schoolchildren balance on a paddle board on the beach mikeowensphotography.com

Andy Warner, from FatStick, said: ‘We have always been aware of the impact of littering, especially the litter than makes its way into the ocean and the effect it has on the wildlife.

‘As our company grows we want to do the right thing and not only help keep our beaches clean but also educate and initiate beach cleans.

‘Having children in the schools on the island I was aware of Lou Earp who is the Chair of the new Hayling Island Five Schools (Hi-5) PTA. Lou was keen to have the schools involved in community projects – one being a litter pick.

‘With this in mind, it was a no-brainer for FatStick and the Hi-5 PTA to join forces.’

The children are fully-equipped for picking up lots of litter mikeowensphotography.com

Gary Slydell, owner of Hayden Vehicle Rentals, donated minibuses in order to get the children to the beach. Councillor Andy Lenaghan arranged litter pickers, gloves and bags along with getting all rubbish taken away. He also arranged for a grant to provide schools with their own equipment so they can continue the beach clean on a monthly basis.

Mr Warner added: ‘We must also thank Mike Owens Photography.’

Go to mikeowensphotography.com.

A teacher gives the children guidance on what is rubbish - and what's just seaweed

The litter pickers, all wearing ellies, are delighted at the difference they've made to the beach mikeowensphotography.com

All wrapped up and ready for the beach clean mikeowensphotography.com

Hard at work mikeowensphotography.com