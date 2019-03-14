Schoolgirl, 11, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Hampshire 

Have your say

A SCHOOLGIRL was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Hampshire.

The 11-year-old has suffered a broken ankle and facial injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police were called to High Road, Southampton, at 4.10pm yesterday following reports of a collision involving a car and a young girl.

The girl was hit by a light green Ford Mondeo, which did not stop and drove off along Burgess Road.

PC Matthew Willcocks, from our joint roads policing unit, said: ‘We are appealing for help to trace the driver of this car, which has been described as having no hubcaps.

‘So if you were in this area yesterday afternoon and you think you may have seen a light green Mondeo please get in touch.

‘We’re particularly keen to hear from any motorists or cyclists with dash cams or helmet cams, who were travelling in the area, as they may have captured something on their cameras.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190088446.

Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, call 999.