Schoolgirl, 9, slapped in the face by random man in busy Southsea street

A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl was slapped in the face by a stranger on her way home from school.

Police are investigating after the youngster was struck by an unknown man as she walked along Goldsmith Avenue, near Orchard Park, in Southsea, at about 3.30pm yesterday.

Goldsmith Avenue, in Southsea, where a nine-year-old girl was slapped in the face as she walked home from school on Wednesday. Picture: Google Street View

The girl had been walking home with a friend when the assault took place.

Hampshire police are calling for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should called 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190106410.

