Schoolgirls inspired to care for oceans

‘We can’t reverse the damage that has been done with climate change but we can halt it,’ said a leading scientist to Portsmouth High School.

Students took part in a live Skype link with scientific research organisation, Nekton, who have been running the deep ocean missions to explore the Indian Ocean.

During the initiative, students were given the opportunity to question leading coral scientist, Rowana Walton.

Year 8 student, Amelia, who is fronting a campaign to reduce single-use plastics in school, asked what the deepest point was that plastics have been found.

Rowana responded: ‘The deepest we have been to is 250 metres. There were no visible signs of plastic, but there might well be microplastics which we will be able to analyse later.’

The live link was a unique experience for the girls which has hopefully inspired them to have a better understanding, interest and knowledge of the ocean.