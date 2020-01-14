Schools and businesses trying to walk and cycle more as Sustrans' air quality project launches in Fareham and Gosport

SCHOOLS and businesses across Fareham and Gosport are taking to the streets to walk and cycle in a bid to improve air quality.

National charity Sustrans has launched a project which will see a series of activities and events across the two towns to promote walking and cycling on commutes, school runs and leisure journeys.

Portland Street and Gosport Road have both been identified as air quality management areas by Fareham Borough Council, so they are working hard to reduce pollution levels.

The project took off at the end of 2019, as Sustrans ran Be Bright Be Seen assemblies and high visibility kit sales at Bedenham and Holbrook Primary schools, raising money to go towards children’s bike helmets for the schools.

The reception classes at Bedenham and Holbrook schools have also taken part in ‘ditch the stabilisers’ training to encourage cycling.

Rowner Junior School Council enjoyed a guided walk, getting them thinking about what makes a pleasant school journey and the barriers to them travelling actively to school. This month, Dr Bike will be visiting the school to get bikes ready to ride into spring.

Sustrans is also running staff surveys at workplaces in the area to look at barriers to active travel, and holding travel planning and the popular Dr Bike sessions. Personalised travel planning information stalls will be taking place over the next few months.

Sophie Cardinal, Sustrans’ cycling officer in the area, said: ‘Across the UK, one in three people regularly use a car for short journeys that could be completed on foot or by public transport.

‘This contributes to busy traffic and to nitrogen dioxide and CO2 build up around busy areas, such as schools and workplaces. By working with people across Fareham and Gosport to consider the way they travel to school and work, and to overcome barriers to active travel, we hope to be able to make a positive impact on these issues.

‘We’re on the lookout for volunteers to help run bike clubs at the school, so if anyone’s interested please get in touch.’

Anyone interested in volunteering at school bike clubs should contact sophie.cardinal@sustrans.org.uk