Scout headquarters given facelift after funding boost

SCOUTS will enjoy a newly-renovated headquarters after funding was secured by a councillor.

Once in a state of disrepair, the Havant District Scouts HQ has been given a breath of new life after borough councillor and former Scout Edward Rees raised cash for its refurbishment.

The Fraser Road centre had formerly suffered from woodworm and plumbing and electricity problems.

District Scout chairman Nigel Valette said: ‘Cllr Rees’ commitment to local Scouts is testament to the lasting impression that Scouting can have on young people. We would like to thank him for his hard work and continued support.’

Cllr Rees, who was a Havant Scout from the age of five, said: ‘I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact Scouting can have on our young people.

‘In Havant we have over 500 young people actively involved in Scouting, my thanks goes out to all of those who volunteer to run the groups.

‘Without them, the movement could not exist.’