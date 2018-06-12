Scratch cards launched for animal charity

xx

Until July 3, customers to Pets at Home in Fareham will be able to purchase a ‘Scratch Patch’ scratch card for just £1, with the chance to win one of over 175,000 prizes worth over £100,000,including 50-inch 4k TVs and luxury luggage sets.

The Fareham store has partnered with local pet rescue Second Chance Animal Rescue which will benefit directly from half the funds raised with remaining donations going to the Support Adoption For Pets programme.

Store manager Peter Marshall said: ‘To know that this money will go towards supporting fantastic rescuers who work to help unwanted and abandoned pets is a real motivator.’