Sea rescue for patrol boat

A WOMAN was rescued from Portsmouth Harbour on Sunday.
The woman was seen in the water near to the Hotwalls and Harbour Control was called to help.
A spokeswoman for Portsmouth Naval Base said: ‘We can confirm that Harbour Control were involved in the rescue of a woman near the Hotwalls in Portsmouth on Sunday.
‘Harbour Control were informed of the woman in the water and responded immediately.
‘Harbour Patrol Boat 1 safely rescued the woman and returned her to shore.
‘She sustained no injuries and had no medical requirements as a result of the incident.’
The crew was praised on social media for their work.