Sea rescue for patrol boat

A WOMAN was rescued from Portsmouth Harbour on Sunday.

The woman was seen in the water near to the Hotwalls and Harbour Control was called to help.

A spokeswoman for Portsmouth Naval Base said: ‘We can confirm that Harbour Control were involved in the rescue of a woman near the Hotwalls in Portsmouth on Sunday.

‘Harbour Control were informed of the woman in the water and responded immediately.

‘Harbour Patrol Boat 1 safely rescued the woman and returned her to shore.

‘She sustained no injuries and had no medical requirements as a result of the incident.’

The crew was praised on social media for their work.