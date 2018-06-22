Seabin expansion ‘the future’ of plastic war

AS CONCERNS continue to grow about the impact of plastic on our oceans, people across the south coast have been taking action to make our oceans a better place.

Beach cleans are taking place every other day in the region and hundreds of companies have pledged to cut down on their plastic use.

Seagull with plastic bag

But now the fight is being taken out into the ocean, with seabins planned for installation right across the area.

Seabins are floating rubbish bins that collect all the flotsam and jetsam that would otherwise wash ashore.

The bins, designed to be near ports, marinas, yacht clubs and the like, create a pumped flow of water that draws rubbish into it. This rubbish is then collected and incinerated.

In October 2017, the first commercial seabin was installed in Camber Docks by Portsmouth’s Land Rover BAR base.

The bin collects around 1.5kg of rubbish every day, costing less than 75p a day to run.

Now, following the success of the seabin there, more have been planned for the rest of the region.

A seabin will be installed at Premier Marinas in Gosport, as well as down in Emsworth.

But already up and running is the new seabin at Port Solent, which will be officially unveiled next week.

General manager of Premier Marinas Port Solent, Graham Bristowe, says that the seabin is a huge opportunity to make a difference to the local marine environment.

He said: ‘We’ve been talking about this for about four or five months. We’ve been looking into it ever since we were aware of them.

‘Now thanks to Helistrat our seabin here at Port Solent has already been installed, with another one planned for Gosport.

‘It’s great to have it here – this is part of a much larger environmental drive to make our waters a cleaner place.

‘Everyone is aware of just how important the sea and the marine life in there is to us – the issue of plastic in our oceans is something that has an impact on every single one of us.

‘Our desire to do our part is the reason why the seabin is here today.’

Graham believes that the seabin will have a huge impact for the area.

He said: ‘There’s a real mix of plastic waste that goes through seabin – from the well-known waste such as bottles and plastic bags to things like surgical gloves, as well as the general sea waste that it collects.

‘It’s tough to say exactly how much rubbish the seabin will end up collecting, but it will certainly have an enormous impact on the environmental state of the marina.

‘People head out on the water to enjoy themselves and see the wildlife – for that to happen our seas need to be as clean as possible.’

Now the race is on to get seabins installed elsewhere in the region – with Graham urging people to get on board with the scheme.

He said: ‘In the grand scheme of things, seabins are incredibly cheap to install and run.

‘The initial investment for us was about £3,000, plus the installation cost.

‘After that it costs less than £1 a day to run and maintain – they’re really cheap considering the impact they are having and are perfect for marinas because rubbish can end up naturally gathering, especially in a prevailing wind.

‘This is just a small part of what is going to be a huge fight against the plastic in our seas, and I fully expect to see these seabins popping up everywhere very soon.’

Bianca Carr, co-founder of Final Straw Solent, says she is ‘delighted’ that seabins are starting to gain traction in the area.

She said: ‘It’s great to see more and more places taking an interest in having a seabins installed.

‘When the ones in Gosport and Emsworth are installed we will have four in our region, which is absolutely fantastic.

‘People are clearly paying attention to what’s going on in the area and, by the sounds of it, there could be another nine seabins coming in very soon.

‘One of the great things about having a seabin at Port Solent is that it will be huge for raising awareness when people see it.

‘Seeing something like that raises questions for people and that’s what makes them more interested in it.’

Bianca says that the seabin will see plenty of use – and that it will also be used to educate young people about the dangers of plastic.

She explained: ‘The seabin in Portsmouth is emptied twice a day, and I expect the one in Port Solent will be used just as much, collecting a couple of kilograms of waste each day.

‘Not all of that will be plastic, but it will definitely have a big impact on the amount of plastic floating around in the area.

‘We will also be bringing lots of schoolchildren down to Port Solent to learn more about the seabin – it’ll be great to show them how it works and the impact it has, as well as what we do with the rubbish collected.

‘Some of it is recycled if it’s in good condition and the rest is incinerated. The children will find it fascinating to see how it all works.

‘The problem is, with how much plastic there is in our oceans now, we have no idea when all of this will actually come to an end.

‘There isn’t any sort of end in sight for the fight against plastic waste at the moment, but it’s good to see us taking significant steps to do something about it – and seabins are really the future of fighting plastic.’