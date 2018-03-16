SEAN BLACKMAN: Praise is like sunrise, it helps you grow

Our regular Gosport contributor is encouraging people to sprinkle some happiness.

Have you ever thought of making someone else’s day? Not in the same sense as Clint Eastwood’s Harry Callahan when he said, ‘make my day!’ That is not what I mean.

Rather, making someone’s day is about making an otherwise ordinary or dull day special, pleasing or brighter.

For some reason, there seems to be an aversion to praising someone because you are concerned they might become prideful, arrogant or too big for their books.

But actually, the opposite is true.

Praise is like sunrise, it helps you grow.

And as Norman Vincent Peale, the master of positive thinking, put it, ‘I’d rather be ruined by praise than saved through criticism.’

Praise is a great way to do this. Praise expresses warm approval or admiration. It’s a great way to encourage others to continue to engage in positive behaviours that produce positive outcomes.

So, you can go APE by praising someone. That is:

A – Appropriate. Reflecting what someone has said or done

P – Personal. Reflecting the character of the individual you’re praising

E – Emotional. Reflecting how it makes me feel

Recently, when I was doing Daily Thoughts on BBC Radio Solent, I had an opportunity to make someone’s day.

In this case, it was Louisa Hannan, who was filling in for Julian Clegg on the Breakfast Show because he was unwell.

This is an example of praise an action.

‘Louisa, I think it’s great how you have gone beyond the call of duty doing extra hours filling in for other BBC Solent presenters, particularly last week, because of the snow.

‘You really demonstrate you are a person who can go beyond the call of duty and gives added value to all you do. And it’s a real joy to be with you today. And here’s some Roses (I gave a her a box of chocolates) as an extra thank you.’

Praise really did make her day. Why not try it? Make someone’s day by going APE with a little praise, today.