Search begins for young space entrepreneurs

YOUNG space entrepreneurs are being called upon to enter their innovative ideas of how satellites could improve life on Earth into a competition with the chance to win up to £7,500.

The SateLife Challenge is looking for proposals from those aged 11 to 22 which have the potential to use data collected from space to benefit our economy, health or the environment.

Last year Sam Frampton from Fareham won £5,000 in the challenge to help develop his idea of tracking health-hazard pollutants using satellites with the aim of reducing poor air quality.

Science minister Jo Johnson said: ‘Satellites are shaping our society and increasingly important for our economy. Every second they send information around the world, keep shipping lanes and flightpaths clear and help us get to where we want to be.

‘We need to ensure the potential benefits of space are felt across the whole economy and encourage young British entrepreneurs to develop ideas that rival the best in the world.’

The competition, which aims to support data handling and technological skills, is split into three age groups, with overall prizes of £7,500 for the best individual and best team with a further seven entries from across the age categories will win £5,000.

The competition closes on February 25 and for more information visit gov.uk/government/publications/satellife-challenge-how-to-enter-and-other-resources