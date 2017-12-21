Send us a snap of your Christmas Day and win a prize

COULD you take a winning snap during your family’s Christmas celebrations?

Today we’re launching One Christmas Day, our annual photography competition to find the best photo taken on December 25.

The competition is open to anyone in the area – with the winner being selected by The News’ expert photographer Habibur Rahman.

As well as being featured in The News, the winner will get a £20 voucher from London Camera Exchange in Portsmouth.

For this competition, there are no rules about the photo – as long as it is taken on December 25.

Last year’s winner was Karen Reeve, from Horndean. Her family were playing a Christmas game together when she snapped her brother, Oliver Stoner, wearing the game’s turkey hat.

This was all to the delight of his daughter Ruby, who pinched her dad’s cheeks to force a smile on to his face.

Karen says that the whole family were laughing at the time of the photo.

She said: ‘We were playing a game where you have to open a present while wearing oven gloves and a hat – which in this case was a turkey hat.

‘I’m not sure my brother was much of a fan of the hat!

‘It was my mother who told me to send the photo in, because it just seemed like such a nice picture and really captured how much fun we were all having together.’

Karen says that she wasn’t expecting anything to come of sending the image in, so was surprised to have won the competition.

She said: ‘To be honest, once I had sent the picture off I didn’t really think about it again. I’m not a professional photographer by any stretch of the imagination, so to find out that I had won was a really nice surprise – I wasn’t expecting it to happen.

‘The News sent a photographer out to photograph us with the image, so that was enjoyable as well.

‘My brother runs his own business so I think he was slightly embarrassed by it all – especially when his clients started asking him about it!’

As a previous winner, Karen has some top tips for anyone who is interested in entering the competition this time around.

She said: ‘I think the most important thing is to have some sort of camera around at all times. Our photo was just done on a mobile phone, so it doesn’t have to be anything flashy.

‘I think what made our picture so great is that it was something that happened in the moment – you just can’t stage an image like that.’

To enter your photograph in the One Christmas Day competition, all you have to do is email it to onechristmasday@thenews.co.uk.

The deadline for entries is Friday, December 29.