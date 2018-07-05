Have your say

ONE OF the UK’s biggest-ever tattoo exhibitions has opened in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard – and, to mark the occasion, we want YOU to send us photos of your ink.

Have you got a design you’re particularly proud of?

We’d love to see your tattoo pictures, which we’ll feature in The News and in an online gallery at portsmouth.co.uk.

Simply e-mail them to pictures@thenews.co.uk and write TATTOOS in the subject field. Please add your name and any details about the design.

For tickets and more information on the exhibition, go to historicdockyard.co.uk.