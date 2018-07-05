Send us photos of your favourite tattoos – and we’ll feature them on our website!

A new exhibition showing the history of tattooing has been opened at The Royal Navy Museum in Portsmouth. Picture Ian Hargreaves
A new exhibition showing the history of tattooing has been opened at The Royal Navy Museum in Portsmouth. Picture Ian Hargreaves
A weather warning has been issued to the Portsmouth area this afternoon Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Torrential downpours that could be a ‘risk to life’ may hit Portsmouth​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​, Met Office warns

0
Have your say

ONE OF the UK’s biggest-ever tattoo exhibitions has opened in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard – and, to mark the occasion, we want YOU to send us photos of your ink.

Have you got a design you’re particularly proud of?

We’d love to see your tattoo pictures, which we’ll feature in The News and in an online gallery at portsmouth.co.uk.

Simply e-mail them to pictures@thenews.co.uk and write TATTOOS in the subject field. Please add your name and any details about the design.

For tickets and more information on the exhibition, go to historicdockyard.co.uk.