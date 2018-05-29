Service to commemorate death of Charles Dickens

Have your say

AUTHOR Charles Dickens will be remembered this weekend with a service.

Members of the Dickens Fellowship will be commemorating his death on Sunday at St Mary’s Church, in Fratton, Portsmouth.

Charles Dickens, who was born in Portsmouth, died June 9, 1870 and the service at 4pm will celebrate his achievements.

There will be an evensong service followed by readings from his novels, with the theme Dickens and Death.

The extracts will show the various ways in which some of Dickens’ characters died.

All are welcome to join the event at the church on St Mary’s Road.

For more information call Geoffrey Christopher from the Dickens Fellowship on (023) 9266 4205.