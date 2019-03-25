Service veterans home in Queen Alexandra Hospital donation appeal

A RESIDENTIAL home for ex service veterans is putting to together support parcels for patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Eliza Mackenzie Court, in Cosham, is hosting a fundraising event to collect toiletries and raise money to help patients who may not be able to afford some of the ‘little luxuries’ that can make a stay in hospital more comfortable.

Warden Mary Cusack said: ‘One of our tenants has a granddaughter who is training to be nurse and she had highlighted the issue of many patients arriving to hospital with very little in terms of toiletries. So we have decided to put together goodie bags with items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and moisturiser.’

Residents can either bring along their own toiletries bag or donate items which staff at the residential home can then put together. People can also take part in a fundraising raffle and enjoy freshly baked cakes and a cup of tea,

The event will take place between 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday March 26.