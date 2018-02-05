Seven churches to host rough sleepers for 28 days as part of citywide pilot

TEN homeless men are being given food and shelter inside city churches for the next four weeks.

Christians from seven churches across Portsmouth are offering the men breakfast, dinner and a place to sleep for 28 days – as part of the Open Church project.

Waldemar, a guest getting ready for bed at St Simons Church as part of the Open Church project

Each of the churches taking part will host the men on a specific day of the week.

On Friday, guest ‘Mac’ stayed at St Simon’s Church in Waverley Road, Southsea – after enjoying chilli con carne, conversation with volunteers and a variety of games.

Mac, who became homeless after a breakdown in his relationship, said: ‘I slept like a baby in the church we were in last night.

‘Some of us already knew each other, but we’re gradually getting to know each other better.’

The Open Church programme – a pilot project – was set up by Rev Adam Denley, curate at St Jude’s Church, Southsea and Lorna Sandland, community development worker at St Simon’s.

Ms Sandland said: ‘The churches are hosting the same 10 guests throughout, so the volunteers and guests should get to know each other well.

‘It is those friendships that will help us all to understand the issues better – and to decide how we can expand this project in the future.’