Several cars involved in A27 crash overnight

DRIVERS through Fareham may face delays this morning after a late night crash left a central barrier destroyed.

Two ambulances and three police cars were seen at approximately 1.30am last night on the A27 between Junction 11 and the Quay Street roundabout.

Parts of the dual carriageway were closed while police dealt with the incident, which involved several cars.

Witness Joe Stack, 21, from Cosham said, ‘It was hectic. Police officers blocked the road and more seemed to be arriving.

‘The car was wrecked all along one side and it looked like the car had crashed into the barrier in the middle of the road.’

Police were unable to comment last night.