Shaping our ships – paintings from the grindstone

The Historic Dockyard is hosting an exhibition of paintings capturing workers building new Royal Navy ships at BAE shipyards.

Renowned Scottish artist Lachlan Goudie has been chronicling the construction of the new generation of world-leading Type 45 destroyers and the monolithic Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers.

He has also captured the people who work to create these giants. This exhibition is the first opportunity to see Lachlan’s drawings and paintings on display in Portsmouth, HMS Queen Elizabeth’s home port.

The exhibition runs until June. Go to historicdockyard.co.uk.