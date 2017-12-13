Share your thoughts on neighbourhood plan

JUST six days of public consultation into a neighbourhood plan remain.

Residents have less than a week to share their thoughts on Emsworth’s draft neighbourhood plan before it goes to a referendum next year.

Created in consultation with people in the village, the document recommends and summarises future planning projects which could take place in the area – including a new public service hub and a reconfiguration of the A259 roundabout.

If it passes through a vote in 2018, it will be used alongside Havant Borough Council’s local plan to make decisions on the outcome of all local planning projects.

To read the draft Emsworth Neighbourhood Plan and share your thoughts on it, you can find the document at emsworthforum.com.

All representations – which could shape the plan’s future – must be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday, December 19.