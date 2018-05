Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called to tackle a blaze involving a shed and a series of fence panels.

Crews from Fareham and Gosport fire stations were alerted to the fire behind a property in St Anns Crescent, Gosport, at 5.09am on Sunday morning.

One shed and a total of six fence panels were discovered to be alight.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a single hosereel and a jet to extinguish to blaze.

A stop message was issued soon after.