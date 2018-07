FIREFIGHTERS were called to put out a blazing shed after wind caused a bonfire to spread to a neighbouring garden.

Crews from Cosham attended the incident at a property in Winstanley Road, Stamshaw, just after 8.15pm last night.

The fire was put out inside 20 minutes using two hose reel jets.

However, teams stayed close to the scene as they issued safety advice to residents – encouraging them to check their smoke detectors are working and to avoid starting bonfires in adverse conditions.