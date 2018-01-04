Sherlock Holmes museum site is ‘on track’, city council says

An ambition to build a multi-million pound museum dedicated to Sherlock Holmes was first suggested in 2014.

City Liberal Democrats put forward the idea, saying it could draw hordes of fans of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s celebrated detective into Portsmouth.

Now the Tory-led city council has continued with this vision. In late 2016, culture boss Councillor Linda Symes said the former Seafront Services Office, in Avenue De Caen, Southsea, would be an ideal venue.

In 2017, a plea by the Lib Dems to create the site in the now-closed Royal Marines Museum was dismissed.

Plans are now being pieced together by the council and a major attractions company.

Tory bosses have already seen potential images of what the museum could look like and claim to have found a space for the venue.

But no formal arrangement has been agreed. Nor has a date been fixed to finish the project.

The next phase of the scheme is to bid for cash to help build the heritage site.

Cllr Symes said: ‘We have got to get this right. We have to make sure every single stage is properly researched and properly delivered. This is not a quick-fix but a long-term plan.’