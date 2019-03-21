Shocked students react to university stabbing

Shocked students have been reacting to the stabbing which took place outside of Portsmouth University Library.

The incident left a trail of blood across the pathway between the university entrance and where the altercation is believed to have taken place in Ravelin Park.

The scene of a stabbing in Ravelin Park, Portsmouth, after an argument spilled out of the University of Portsmouth library in Cambridge Road, Portsmouth, into the park on Thursday, March 21.''Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-2665)

Accountancy student, Jacek Toymoszuk, 19, witnessed what he believed to be the altercation as he was making his way to an afternoon lecture.

Jacek said: ‘I was heading across the park to my seminar when I saw a group of around five or six people who seemed to be involved in an argument. I had my earphones in and so couldn’t hear what was said but people certainly seemed to be angry. I kept on walking and didn’t see the incident escalate.’

Fellow student, Matt, 19, who didn’t want to give his surname, saw the aftermath of the incident.

‘When I came out of the library there were a lot of police, including those who were armed. One police officer was treating the the hand of the person who was bleeding. I think the whole thing is pretty stupid with people now carrying weapons,’ he explained.

An ambulance at the scene of a stabbing in Ravelin Park.''Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-3418)

Fellow student, Ant Grey, 20, added: ‘I am from London where you hear about this sort of thing all the time but I didn’t expect it in Portsmouth. I normally feel safe in the city.’

Blood trailed across the pavement running through Ravelin Park.'Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-2639)