Shocked students react to university stabbing

Shocked students have been reacting to the stabbing which took place outside of Portsmouth University Library.
The incident left a trail of blood across the pathway between the university entrance and where the altercation is believed to have taken place in Ravelin Park.
Accountancy student, Jacek Toymoszuk, 19, witnessed what he believed to be the altercation as he was making his way to an afternoon lecture.
Jacek said: ‘I was heading across the park to my seminar when I saw a group of around five or six people who seemed to be involved in an argument. I had my earphones in and so couldn’t hear what was said but people certainly seemed to be angry. I kept on walking and didn’t see the incident escalate.’
Fellow student, Matt, 19, who didn’t want to give his surname, saw the aftermath of the incident.
‘When I came out of the library there were a lot of police, including those who were armed. One police officer was treating the the hand of the person who was bleeding. I think the whole thing is pretty stupid with people now carrying weapons,’ he explained.
Fellow student, Ant Grey, 20, added: ‘I am from London where you hear about this sort of thing all the time but I didn’t expect it in Portsmouth. I normally feel safe in the city.’