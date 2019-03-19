Shocking dash cam footage captures moment drink-driver crashed into traffic lights in Sussex

Have your say

A DRINK-driver who was nearly three times over the limit captured the moment she crashed into a set of traffic lights on her own dash cam.

Caroline Jeffery, 45, from Rochester Way, Crowborough, originally denied the charge of drink-driving.

The driver was nearly three times over the drink-drive limit. Picture: Sussex Police

She claimed an unknown man who she met at the local Wetherspoons offered to drive her home from the pub, and then ran from the scene following the collision.

However, footage from her dash cam clearly shows her exiting the driver’s side of her vehicle. Further evidence of this is shown by CCTV from a local shop, which also captured the crash.

Police were called to the incident involving a white Volkswagen Golf in Crowborough Hill, Crowborough, about 10.48pm on Tuesday 15 January.

Damage caused to the vehicle involved in the crash. Picture: Sussex Police

Jeffery failed a roadside breath test, and was subsequently arrested and charged with driving with 66mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

The dash cam and CCTV were produced as evidence at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 14,, and Jeffery pleaded guilty to the offence.

The 45-year-old warehouse worker, of Rochester Way, Crowborough, was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £530, and ordered to pay £200 costs and a £53 victim surcharge.

Photographs taken at the scene show the extent of the damage caused to the traffic lights and the vehicle involved, which included a smashed windscreen.

If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following:

- A minimum 12 month ban;

- An unlimited fine;

- A possible prison sentence;

- A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

- An increase in your car insurance;

- Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.